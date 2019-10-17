|
LINCOLNTON - Mack Wylie Pace, age 79, of Lincolnton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Dondi Pace, Rev. Charles Ingle, and Rev. Dan Farnsworth officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Pace was born July 7, 1940, in Gaston County, to the late Mack Cleveland Pace and Irene Wylie Pace.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Barnhill and Bertha Curry. Mr. Pace served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne, with an honorable discharge. He was a prolific business owner, owning and managing several successful businesses with his wife. He was a licensed pilot, he was an ordained deacon, a Mason/Shriner for sixty years, and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Stewart Pace of the home; two sons, Dondi Pace (Lisa) of Wilmington, and Monty Pace (Julie) and her children, Hannah and Courtney of Dallas; a daughter, Deborah Pace (Tammy) and her son, Ethan, of Gastonia; a brother, Dan Pace (Karen) of Ranlo; a sister, Vickie P. Flowers (Bill) of Mt. Holly; a sister-in-law, Mary Black (Loyde) of Gastonia; three grandchildren, Joshua Pace (Meagan), Aaron Pace (Alex), and Katie Spillers (Jordan) ; four great-grandchildren, Colton Pace, Caine Pace, Evelyn Pace, and Carter Pace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Southside Baptist Church, 1725 Southside Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
The family would like to express their gratitude to family, friends, the staff of Levine Cancer and Infusion Center of Lincolnton; and Hospice of Lincoln County, who provided great support to the family.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Pace family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019