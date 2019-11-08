|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Mr. Mack Walter Drake, 94, of Gastonia, went home with his Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born August 31, 1925 in Hendersonville, NC, a son of the late Pinkley McKinley and Persis Pace Drake.
Mack served his country in the US Marine Corps in World War II in the South Pacific. When he returned home he studied at NC State University until he was called back to service in the US Army to serve in Korea. He also served in the US Air Force. Mack was a licensed land surveyor working for some companies before founding Drake Surveying Company and operated it for 45+ years. He was a lifelong member of Park Street United Methodist Church where he was active in the United Methodist Men and Epworth Sunday school class. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, VFW, American Legion, and past Commander of the DAV. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Mack is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Joann Ritch Drake; children, Allen (Barbara) Moss of Shelby; Janice (Dennis) Edge of Bessemer City; Patrick (Kathy) Moss of Stallings; grandchildren, Scarlette, Sean, Joshua, Heather, and Ashley; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sarah (Al) Carson, Vivian (Leroy) Paulk, and by his brother, Lee (Arilla) Drake.
A service to celebrate Mack's life will be held 2:00pm, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Park Street United Methodist Church with Rev. J. David Hiatt officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center. Military Rites will be performed by the Marine Corps League.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gen. Raymond G. Davis (Marine Corps League) Detachment #1162, PO Box 2416, Gastonia, NC 28053 or to Park Street UMC, 120 Park St., Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019