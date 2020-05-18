Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Macy Dills


1932 - 2020
GASTONIA, NC- Macy Elders Dills passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Swain County, NC on February 1, 1932, Macy was the daughter of the late Thurman Columbus Elders and Alta Dona Davis Elders.
Macy retired from the textile industry after over 40 years of service working for Groves Thread and American-Efird. She was a longstanding member of Flint Groves Baptist Church. Macy enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking. Her husband and sons were the joy of her life. Through the years that happiness was multiplied with the love of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Macy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Allen Lee Dills, and a brother, Houston Elders.
Macy is survived by her sons, Douglas Duane Dills and wife, Eileen of Cary, and Roger Allen Dills and special friend, Ellen Keeter of Gastonia; grandchildren, Heather Dills DeVault and husband, Craig of Cary, and Rachel Dills Torres and husband, Jose Luis of Clover, SC; great-grandchildren, Evianna Dills of Clover, SC, and Jack and Mark DeVault of Cary; brothers, Dellis Elders, Cecil Elders, Sylvester Elders and Gary Elders; sisters, Emogene Dills, Joyce Berry and Barbara Anderson.
A service of committal will be held privately for the family at Gaston Memorial Park. The Reverend Ronnie Bowers will officiate. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Dills family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Macy be sent to Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2023 Flint Lane, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Dills family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2020
