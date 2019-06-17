Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Pisgah ARP cemetery
Maddox Lee Breland, baby boy, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Atrium Health, Shelby, NC.
Maddox was the son of Miginnis Breland and Madison Warnock.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Monty and Jada Warnock; Kevin and Mary Breland; great grandparents, Marilyn and Bobby Owenby; Susie Eaker.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Pisgah ARP cemetery, officiated by Pastor Dennis Boyce.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 17, 2019
