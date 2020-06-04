GASTONIA, NC- Madeline Watts Canipe passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Madeline was born on December 28, 1931. She is preceded in death by her parents Lila and Earl Watts.

Madeline is survived by her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Jerry Canipe. Brother, Darrell Watts (Carole). Daughters, Jerrianne Canipe Pyles (Ed), Sharon Canipe Lynch (Tommy), Son, David Canipe (Kelly). Grandchildren, Elizabeth Pyles Sawyer (Blake), Kaity Pyles Motes (Josh), Jeremy Pyles (Mykel), Meredith Pyles Ramsey (Austin), Joshua Beck (Ashton), Mandi Beck, Austin Beck, Will Canipe, Madeline Canipe, Ben Lynch (Nancy Kerr), Jeremy Lynch, Samantha Lynch Barnes (DJ). Great-grandchildren, Finley, Wright and Scout Motes, Braxton and Brooks Beck, Landon, Macy, and Emery Barnes. Special cousin Charlene Allmond (Lloyd).

Madeline worked for Snyder's Department Store and Kennedy's Drug Store. She spent 19 years as a buyer for Homelite Textron.

Madeline was a lifelong member of Maylo United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Advent Class, and former chairperson of the Joy Circle. She received a life membership pin from UMW.

Madeline lived her life for God and her family. She was a wonderful caregiver for her parents and the best wife, mother, and grandmother. Proverbs 31 described her well.

Family and friends of Madeline Canipe are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020 from the graveside at Gaston Memorial Park. The Reverend Jay Bissett will officiate.

The family wishes to thank the fourth-floor nurses at Caromont Regional Medical Center. Her caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and her therapists from Kindred at Home, especially Robin and Jeff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Canipe family.









