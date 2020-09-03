We lived behind Mackie and found her and Mr. Wayne to be wonderful neighbors. She would be out back working in the yard and so would I and we would have wonderful conversations about life. She was generous and sweet and invited my two boys to use her ample backyard to play soccer, baseball or just run around. She was a sweet and wonderful soul and I will miss her.



I never got to meet any of her family, but I appreciated her opening her backyard to newbies to Belmont and always lending an open ear.



Prayers for the family and Mr. Wayne as I know she will be greatly missed!

April Legnosky

Neighbor