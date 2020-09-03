BELMONT - Madeline "Mackie" McConnell Ray, 74 went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020 at Atrium Health - Pineville.
Mackie was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Walter Alexander McConnell and Margaret Elmena Grice McConnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie McConnell.
Mackie was an active member of Park Street United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She served with the UMW and other groups at church. She was a graduate of Mt. Holly High School where she played on one of the schools' first girls basketball teams. Mackie was one of the original employees of McDonalds in Belmont and continued to frequent there as a customer with her husband Wayne. She was a feisty and sweet lady and greatly enjoyed helping others.
Mackie never met a stranger and spent much of her time talking with "anyone that would listen" – she will be greatly missed by all. Mackie loved the outdoors and worked in her flower beds and gardens up until her death. She and Wayne loved their birds. They knew all the species and could identify most of them by name. More than anything, she treasured time spent with family and friends.
Mackie is survived by her soulmate and best friend of 57 years, Wayne Ray; her sons, Steve Ray and wife Dana, Alan Ray and wife Heather; her beloved grandchildren, Hayden, Davis, Cooper, Devin, Cole, Kara, and Kendall; her brother, Walter McConnell and his wife Vicki, and sister-in-law, Carolyn McConnell; and brother-in-law Lanny Ray and wife Lancy.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Belmont Community Organization (BCO) located at 91 Catawba St, Belmont, NC 28012. (704) 825-4526 Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a card or phone call to Wayne, Alan and Steve will be greatly appreciated.
www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
to share your condolences and memories.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.