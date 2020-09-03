1/1
Madeline Ray
1946 - 2020
BELMONT - Madeline "Mackie" McConnell Ray, 74 went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020 at Atrium Health - Pineville.

Mackie was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Walter Alexander McConnell and Margaret Elmena Grice McConnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie McConnell.

Mackie was an active member of Park Street United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She served with the UMW and other groups at church. She was a graduate of Mt. Holly High School where she played on one of the schools' first girls basketball teams. Mackie was one of the original employees of McDonalds in Belmont and continued to frequent there as a customer with her husband Wayne. She was a feisty and sweet lady and greatly enjoyed helping others.

Mackie never met a stranger and spent much of her time talking with "anyone that would listen" – she will be greatly missed by all. Mackie loved the outdoors and worked in her flower beds and gardens up until her death. She and Wayne loved their birds. They knew all the species and could identify most of them by name. More than anything, she treasured time spent with family and friends.

Mackie is survived by her soulmate and best friend of 57 years, Wayne Ray; her sons, Steve Ray and wife Dana, Alan Ray and wife Heather; her beloved grandchildren, Hayden, Davis, Cooper, Devin, Cole, Kara, and Kendall; her brother, Walter McConnell and his wife Vicki, and sister-in-law, Carolyn McConnell; and brother-in-law Lanny Ray and wife Lancy.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Belmont Community Organization (BCO) located at 91 Catawba St, Belmont, NC 28012. (704) 825-4526 Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a card or phone call to Wayne, Alan and Steve will be greatly appreciated.

Please visit www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com to share your condolences and memories.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 2, 2020
We lived behind Mackie and found her and Mr. Wayne to be wonderful neighbors. She would be out back working in the yard and so would I and we would have wonderful conversations about life. She was generous and sweet and invited my two boys to use her ample backyard to play soccer, baseball or just run around. She was a sweet and wonderful soul and I will miss her.

I never got to meet any of her family, but I appreciated her opening her backyard to newbies to Belmont and always lending an open ear.

Prayers for the family and Mr. Wayne as I know she will be greatly missed!
April Legnosky
Neighbor
September 2, 2020
Great memories of Mackie from Mt Holly High School; we played basketball together for 4 years. She was a wonderful friend. Sorry we lost contact. Still a lot of fun memories!
Harriet Long. (Johnson)
Friend
September 2, 2020
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS WITH PRAYERS
CHARLES HICKS
Friend
September 2, 2020
Dear Ray Family,
We are so sorry for your loss.
Mackie was a special lady and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She always brought a smile to our faces each time we saw her.
All of you are in our thoughts and prayers during this sad time.
Debbie and Bob Deaton
Friend
September 2, 2020
To the Family of Mackie Ray. She was a dear friend to me and I will miss her very much. We had many good times together at McDonalds and at the Church for the lunches on Wednesday. She was always kind and she and Wayne are very special people and I will miss Mackie very much. She always had a smile on her face and she was always willing to help you if she could. Our prayers are with the family and we are praying for comfort during this time.
Doug & Ann Ewing
Doug & Ewing
Friend
