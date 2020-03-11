|
DALLAS - Madina Chucci Cloninger, 66 passed away on March 7, 2020.
She was born in Spartanburg County on November 12, 1953 to the late Margaret Brannon and John Joseph Chucci. Madina was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She retired from Carr Elementary with almost 30 years of dedicated service. She was the first female embalmer in Gaston County.
Madina loved living on the farm and spending time with her grandson, Lincoln.
Left to cherish her memories includes her husband of 44 years, Gerry Cloninger; her son, Robert Gerard Cloninger, III; daughters, Nellie (Clint) Crosston, and Amanda (Robert) Stines; and her wonderful grandson, Lincoln; brothers, Joe, Richard and Henry Chucci and Kenneth McLaud; and sister, Lynn Wiggins.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14 prior to the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas NC with Dr. John H. Spencer, Jr. officiating.
Interment will be private.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020