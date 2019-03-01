|
MAIDEN - Madolyn Curlee Henry, 98, passed away February 28, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.
She was born July 19, 1920 to the late Claude Curlee and Maude Blankenship Curlee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Woodrow Henry and brother, Claude Curlee Jr.
Madolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden and retired from E. F. Rose and company and Dot's Dress Shop after many years of service. She served her Lord in many ways as being head of the Nursery for 50 years. She enjoyed her prayer group and senior choir.
Those left to cherish to cherish her memories include her son, Gary B. Henry and wife Linda; grandsons, Howard Thomas Henry and wife Jennifer; and John Joseph Henry; Great grandchildren, Brooke, Lauren, and Madolyn Henry; step-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Addy Busby.
Service to celebrate Madolyn's life will be held Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden. Visitation for family and friends will be immediately following the service. Burial will follow at a private graveside service at Maiden City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Maiden, 50 East Main Street, Maiden, NC 28650 and/or Carolina Caring, Robinson Road, Newton, NC
A special thank you is extended to her church family and the Maiden Police Department. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Jan Ledford and Sue Henry Bergeron for all their love and dedicated care for many years.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019