Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church in Maiden
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Church in Maiden
Resources
More Obituaries for Madolyn Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madolyn Henry


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madolyn Henry Obituary
MAIDEN - Madolyn Curlee Henry, 98, passed away February 28, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

She was born July 19, 1920 to the late Claude Curlee and Maude Blankenship Curlee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Woodrow Henry and brother, Claude Curlee Jr.

Madolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden and retired from E. F. Rose and company and Dot's Dress Shop after many years of service. She served her Lord in many ways as being head of the Nursery for 50 years. She enjoyed her prayer group and senior choir.

Those left to cherish to cherish her memories include her son, Gary B. Henry and wife Linda; grandsons, Howard Thomas Henry and wife Jennifer; and John Joseph Henry; Great grandchildren, Brooke, Lauren, and Madolyn Henry; step-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Addy Busby.

Service to celebrate Madolyn's life will be held Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden. Visitation for family and friends will be immediately following the service. Burial will follow at a private graveside service at Maiden City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Maiden, 50 East Main Street, Maiden, NC 28650 and/or Carolina Caring, Robinson Road, Newton, NC

A special thank you is extended to her church family and the Maiden Police Department. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Jan Ledford and Sue Henry Bergeron for all their love and dedicated care for many years.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now