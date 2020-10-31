GASTONIA, NC- Madrie McRainey, from Transylvania County, North Carolina, was a child of the Depression. Even though she worked at the B29 plant in Marietta, Georgia during the war, she always considered her daily task of writing cheerful family newsletters to her brothers serving overseas. This was her most important contribution to the war effort.
After the war, she attended Western Carolina University studying Journalism and English. While our returning soldiers flooded college campuses, she interviewed the pilots for an article in the college paper. In one of those interviews, she met the love of her life, Jim McRainey. They married, and as certified teachers, began the journey from her hometown in the mountains to his hometown in the east, stopping in school districts along the way - job hunting. Gaston County was the first district wanting to hire them both. They settled here, reared 3 children, and unofficially adopted our wonderful foreign exchange student from Thailand.
Madrie stayed involved in her new community, was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, and taught Journalism, English, Reading and even Typing, for over 40 years. Exploring the world with her life-long friends and teaching companions brought her great joy.
She is greatly loved and survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren (the newest of which has just arrived.) May Madrie and Jim begin their next journey together under the close watch of God's love.
The family would like to thank the kind and dedicated professionals at Hospice, our extremely supportive extended family members, and the special women who have provided aid and comfort for the last few years since Jim's passing as loving caregivers.
A graveside service will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor John Stanley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Gaston County, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
