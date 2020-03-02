Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Maevis Ferguson

Maevis Ferguson Obituary
Maevis Ferguson, age 22, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Atrium Health of Charlotte, NC.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held, 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium – South Chapel, 1503 South York Rd, Gastonia, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Liver Foundation, 9100 South Dadeland Blvd, Suite 1517, Miami, FL, 33156 or to The Destiny Lives On Foundation, 4033 Avery Place, Gastonia, NC, 28052.
Online condolences may be sent to www.greenefuneral.com
Arrangements are with Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, South Chapel, Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
