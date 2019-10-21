Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Magdalene (Hardin) Hardee

Magdalene (Hardin) Hardee Obituary
Magdalene (Hardin) Hardee, 92, of Gastonia passed away peacefully at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas on Thursday October, 17, 2019
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday October 21, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM before the service. Burial will follow in the Dogwood Garden at Gaston Memorial Park.
Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersgastonia.com.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Hardee family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
