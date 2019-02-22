|
CONCORD - Maggie Lee Skidmore Hembree, 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
She was born in Bryson City to the late Olie Skidmore and Bertha Miranda Cooper Skidmore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Perley Nichols and Frank Hembree.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Barbara Nichols Mauney and her husband Michael, Lonnie Nichols and his wife Sandra, and Tammy Loudermilk Karpik and her husband Bill; grandchildren Michelle Mauney-Lowery, Damon Nichols, Jared Nichols, Brandon Loudermilk, Jon Loudermilk; great grandchildren Hannah, Teddy, and Paddy; two brothers Gene and Luther Skidmore; one half brother, and three half sisters; as well as a special niece Sharon Miall.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice. 156 Corporate Blvd., Indian Trail, NC 28079.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019