Malikiah Biddix
2008 - 2020
GASTONIA- Malikiah "Superman" Biddix, 11, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was born September 24, 2008, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of Michael Jason Biddix and Nina Michelle Foster. Superman was a member of Evangel Assembly of God, Gastonia and was a 4th grader at Bessemer City Central. He was an inspiration to many for his bravery and strength, he touched so many hearts and will forever be remembered.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Hannon and Michael Foster; and uncle, David Hannon. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Gregory McNeil, Dazion McDowell and Jaheim Woods; grandparents, Ronnie and Elizabeth Biddix and Barbara Bell; aunts, Tammy Martinez, Monica Foster, Anna Biddix, Lakeasha Pierce, Ashley LaBell, Hannah Runyon, Talitha Williams, Mandi Williams and Lana Burnett; uncles, Josh Biddix, Brian Biddix, Kenny Biddix, Jordan Kirby, Jeff Hannon and Dewitt Pierce; and numerous cousins and friends.
A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Rufus Johnson and Rev. Brian Biddix will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Evangel Assembly of God – 625 Neal Hawkins Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held Lakeview Cemetery, York, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Malikiah Biddix Memorial Fund In C/O (mother) Nina Foster – 215 Stacey Tucker Circle, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com



Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Evangel Assembly of God
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Evangel Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
