Malissa "Lynn" Carpenter Anderson, 56, of Bessemer City, passed away on March 23, 2020,
She was born March 1, 1964, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Beauford and Betty Carpenter.
Lynn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be dearly missed by who knew and loved her. She truly was "one of a kind"
A private funeral and burial will be held by the family and officiated by Pastor Scott Whitener.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of over 20 years, Jay Anderson; sons, Corey Mullinax and wife Amanda, Daniel Anderson and wife BJ; daughters, Kasey Queen and husband Barry, Leanne Grubbs and husband Robert, Melina Dillard and husband Michael; brothers, Randy Carpenter and wife Cathy, Mike Carpenter and late wife Vivian; sister, Lisa Blackwell and husband Wayne; sister-in-law, Beth Carpenter; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother, Kenny Carpenter.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020