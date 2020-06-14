Mamie Cole
1922 - 2020
Mamie Allison Cole, 98, wife of the late Charles Carroll Cole, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her Kelly Road home in Mount Holly. Born on January 27, 1922 in Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Jerome Saunders and Ada Joy Allison. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Gladys Allison; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John Houston and Lucy Franklin Allison, and Richard Henry and Willie Howard Allison. She lived her entire life in Mount Holly and was an active member of the First Baptist Church. She graduated from Mount Holly High School in 1939.
Mrs. Cole is survived by daughter, Anne Cole of Charlotte, and son, Carroll Cole of Princeton, NJ. Also surviving are nieces Faye Allison Jones (Gerald) of Canton, GA, Patsy Allison King of Mount Holly, and Bobbie Hamilton Lavender of Belmont.
There will be no public visitation at the residence or Woodlawn Funeral Home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fond memories of Mrs. Cole and condolences for the family may be sent by email to: mamieallisoncole@gmail.com or www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Community Relief Organization at www.cro-mtholly.org or Gaston Hospice at www.gastonhospice.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Cole.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
