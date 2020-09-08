Marc Frederic Rauch, age 71, son of Senator Marshall and Jeanne Girard Rauch, died peacefully on September 6,2020, at his home in Gastonia, NC, surrounded by family and friends, after [some time] with Hospice Care Gastonia.

Marc is survived by his wife Wanda, the love of his life, and their children Elias Rauch, Zachary and wife Ajsela Love, Michael and wife Jess Love and Meredith Love. He is also survived by his father Senator Marshall Rauch, brother Pete and wife Vicki Rauch, sisters Stephanie Rauch, Ingrid and her husband Larry Sturm as well as his sister-in-law Joanne White. Marc was preceded in death by his mother Jeanne Girard Rauch and brother John Lamar White. Marc leaves behind a grandchild, Emery Love and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved and faithful dog Munter.

Marc attended The Pennington School in Pennington, NJ and graduated from UNC at Chapel Hill in 1971 where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. He worked for over 25 years at Rauch Industries in Gastonia where he became VP of Sales and served on the Board of Directors.

Marc is a former President of Temple Emanuel in Gastonia. He was a board member of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and played high school football in his youth. As an adult, he loved golf and music and was always the favorite and most entertaining emcee at all family events. One of the most outstanding attributes Marc had was his lifelong devotion and enviable friendship with his brother Pete, a relationship very rare among siblings.

For Marc, a stranger was just another friend he hadn't met yet. He loved people and people loved him.

Graveside services will be private for the family only and will be streamed live on Facebook at Elias Rauch's facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Temple Emanuel of Gastonia or the Animal League of Gaston County.





