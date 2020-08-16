1/1
Marcilyn "Marcie" Haynes
1931 - 2020
Marcilyn ""Marcie"" Delores Beam Haynes crossed the river to her Heavenly home on Saturday morning, August 15, 2020. Marcie was born in Dallas, NC on March 1, 1931 to the late Robert Luther and Bertha Turner Beam. She lived a life for the Lord and was a caregiver to many people over the years. She retired from Eastern Airline where she and her daughter Karen worked in reservations. She was a past Worthy Matron of Steele Creek Chapter 339 in the order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for over thirty years and Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church for over twenty years. Most recently, she was a member at Trinity Church in Shelby where her son, Pastor Jack presides.
She is preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Jack Donald Haynes Sr.; her daughter Karen Yvonne Haynes Dark and son, Karl ""Stretch"" Yorke Haynes.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Pastor Jack Haynes Jr.and wife, Joan; grandchildren, Brandon Scott Haynes who took care of her for the last five months, Veronica Leigh Haynes, Alyssa Brooke Haynes Dale and husband, Daniel; great-great grandchildren, Carleigh and Elijah Dale.
A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church in Stanley. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 11:00 am at the church. Pastor Jack Haynes and Pastor Danny Penny will offer words of comfort to the family. Following the service, Marcie will be interred at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Trinity Church Shelby, www.trinityphc.com
Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Haynes family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
