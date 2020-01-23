Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
More Obituaries for Marcus Abernathy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Abernathy


1953 - 2020
Marcus Abernathy Obituary
GASTONIA - Marcus Glenn Abernathy, 66, of Gastonia and formerly of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

A native of Gastonia, he was born May 7, 1953, a son of the late Claud Wilson and Pauline McGee Abernathy.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Joyce Turner officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place with Military Rites performed by the Gaston County Honor Guard and US Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, NC Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601, or to Gaston Humane Society, PO Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28053.

Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Abernathy.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
