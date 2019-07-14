Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Lutheran Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Canipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Danny Canipe


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Danny Canipe Obituary
GASTONIA- Marcus Danny Canipe, age 66, of Brian Center in Gastonia, and formerly of Salem Church Road in Lincolnton, died on Friday, July 12, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Philadelphia Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Justin Driver officiating.
Mr. Canipe was born June 23, 1953, in Gaston County, to the late George Marcus Canipe and Ethel Mae Reel Canipe. He worked as an auto body repairman.
He is survived by two aunts, Irene Frazier of Gastonia, and Helen Reel Rudisill of Bessemer City, and a number of cousins.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Canipe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now