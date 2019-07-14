|
|
GASTONIA- Marcus Danny Canipe, age 66, of Brian Center in Gastonia, and formerly of Salem Church Road in Lincolnton, died on Friday, July 12, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Philadelphia Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Justin Driver officiating.
Mr. Canipe was born June 23, 1953, in Gaston County, to the late George Marcus Canipe and Ethel Mae Reel Canipe. He worked as an auto body repairman.
He is survived by two aunts, Irene Frazier of Gastonia, and Helen Reel Rudisill of Bessemer City, and a number of cousins.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Canipe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 14, 2019