Marcus Alan Newton, age 23, of Marble, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Mr. Newton was born July 23, 1996, Gastonia, NC, to the late Hal Wayne Newton and Betty Revis Newton. Mark and his family moved to Marble in 2008, where he graduated from Murphy High School. He was very active in sports, including football, soccer, and won numerous trophies and ribbons for swimming, and enjoyed walking, fishing, and hunting. He was of the Baptist faith and attended several of the local churches faithfully.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Newton, brother, Hal Newton, Jr. sister, Glenda (Matthew) Payseur, brothers, Jon Newton and Luke Newton, nieces, Brittney and Brandy Weaver, Patricia Conner, and great-nephew, Bentley Conner.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM, from the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel of Murphy with Pastor Harold Stiles officiating. Interment will follow in the Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends at the funeral home Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020