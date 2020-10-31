1/1
Marcus Smith
GASTONIA- Marcus Smith, age 32, of 468 S King Street Gastonia, N.C. passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born November 14, 1987, he was the son of Cynthia Smith and Micheal Bellemy.
He is survived by his children, Marcus Smith, Jr., Cara Smith, Elaya Smith; the mother of his children, Nicole Denicola; his brothers, Nate Smith , Michael Smith, Neal Smith; nephews, Nathan Smith, Michael Smith, Jr.; and nieces, Antoya Moness, Samya Smith, Jamelea Love.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday November 1, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Words of Deliverance Christian Church 1409 Bessemer City Kings Mountain Hwy, N.C. 28016. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel Inc. - Shelby
407 East Grover Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-0624
