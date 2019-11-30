Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
710 Littlejohn St
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Marcy Price


1965 - 2019
Marcy Price Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Marcia "Marcy" Neal Price, 54, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1965 in Bessemer City, NC to Benton and Kandice Neal.

Marcy is survived by Parents; Sons Steven Neal (Elisha) and Benji Neal (Sarah) all of Bessemer City; Brothers Greg Neal (Kristie) and Mark Neal (Dottie) all of Bessemer City; Grandchildren Cassidy, Bentley, Dakota, Kynleigh, and Jase; maternal grandmother Rachel Boswell.

Marcy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kye and Katherine Horne; maternal grandfather Henry Boswell.

A memorial service will be held 4 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, 710 Littlejohn St., Gastonia, North Carolina 28052 with Rev. Scott Whitener and Pastor Robert Brooks officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm at the church on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
