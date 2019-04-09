Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Mardie Harvell Obituary
DALLAS - Mardie McCarley Harvell, 79, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Cherokee County, SC on October 4, 1939 to the late John Henry and Martha Beatrice Martin McCarley. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Tommy and Butch McCarley, Maxine Wells.

Mardie attended Gaston Baptist Church and was active for many years. She worked at numerous places, Old Shrimp Boat, Pat-A- Cake bakery and Miles Restaurant. She also worked at Bali for over 15 years of dedicated service.

Survivors include her son David Harvell and a daughter, Wanda Green and husband Rev. Jimmy Green; 5 grandchildren, Courtney, Whitney, Jessica, Joshua and Joseph; 5 great grandchildren, Zane, Madelyn, Lincoln, Avie and Kaydence; sister Jean Baker and brother, Keeven McCarley.

Visitation for family and friends will be held 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel.

Inurnment will be private at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Gaston County, 306 S. Columbia Street, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
