Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Alexis, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dellinger


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Dellinger Obituary
STANLEY - Margaret McGinnis Dellinger, 90, of Highway 73, East in Stanley, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexis.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Dellinger was born December 23, 1928, in Lincoln County, to the late John Sadler and Clara Abernathy Sadler. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Hunter McGinnis; her second husband, Robert Dellinger; and a son, Ralph McGinnis.

Margaret worked in textiles for A & E Mills in Mt. Holly.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Shaw, and husband Tommy, and Faye McAllister, all of Alexis; three grandchildren, Jimmy and Johnny McAllister, and Heather Shaw; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Dellinger family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now