STANLEY - Margaret McGinnis Dellinger, 90, of Highway 73, East in Stanley, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexis.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dellinger was born December 23, 1928, in Lincoln County, to the late John Sadler and Clara Abernathy Sadler. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Hunter McGinnis; her second husband, Robert Dellinger; and a son, Ralph McGinnis.
Margaret worked in textiles for A & E Mills in Mt. Holly.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Shaw, and husband Tommy, and Faye McAllister, all of Alexis; three grandchildren, Jimmy and Johnny McAllister, and Heather Shaw; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Dellinger family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019