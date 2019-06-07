Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Margaret Dixon


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Dixon Obituary
Margaret Webb Dixon, age 88, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 04, 2019 at Wyndridge Health & Rehab Center in Crossville, TN.

She was born May 16, 1931 in Gastonia, NC, daughter of the late Augustus Webb & Maggie (Parks) Webb.

Margaret was a homemaker and was of the Protestant faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Faith K. Robinson (Tim), Fairfield Glade, TN, and Wanda K. Zahnow (Rene'), Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Joshua Bailey, Heather Robinson and Charity Curtis; great-grandchildren, Elijah & Micah; and children of second husband, George Dixon, Walter Dixon, Michael Dixon and Linda Clawson and their five children; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her first husband, Emmett E. Kirkland; second husband, George N. Dixon; brother, Jim Webb; and sisters, Evelyn Tanner and Pearl Carpenter.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.

The South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium of Gastonia is in charge of the arrangements and will be accepting flowers on the family's behalf.

Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte through their website at www.dsagreatercharlotte.donordrive.com

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 7, 2019
