Margaret Grass

Margaret Grass Obituary
Margaret Dianne Grass, born July 18, 1943, in Great Falls, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband Adrian, sons Shawn Grass and Jason Grass, and grandchildren Daniel Grass and Kendall Grass.

Mrs. Grass was preceded in death by her parents Walter C. Wallace and Gladys Goings Wallace.

Margaret Dianne Grass was a life long member of Faith United Methodist Church.

A Memorial Service will be held at A Simple Service funeral home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 starting at 2 p.m.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed at ASimpleService.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
