|
|
CLOVER, SC- Mrs. Margaret Hopper Ledford, 67 of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, SC.
A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Lonnie Harris officiating.
Mrs. Ledford was born April 17, 1952 in Gastonia, NC to the late Duward and Lucille Jackson Hopper.
Survivors are her husband of 48 years James E. Ledford; son James Edward Ledford, Jr. of Golden Gate, IL; and sister Peggy Lambert of Burnsville, NC.
Memorials may be made to Bethel House of Prayer, 951 Riddle Mill Road, Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Ledford.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019