Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Margaret Head Obituary
GASTONIA - Margaret Turner Head, 90, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born September 13, 1929, in Rutherford County, daughter of the late Darvin D. Turner and Estelle (Sisk) Turner.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Dennis Gomez will be officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
