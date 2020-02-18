|
GASTONIA - Margaret Turner Head, 90, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born September 13, 1929, in Rutherford County, daughter of the late Darvin D. Turner and Estelle (Sisk) Turner.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Dennis Gomez will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020