MOUNT HOLLY - Margaret Hoffman passed away November 15th 2020, at the age 82 in the comfort of her home after a battle with Cancer with her family by her side. Margaret's life was centered around her faith, family & countless friends. Margaret could often be found taking a stroll down Rankin Ave in Mount Holly where she seldom met a stranger, chatting with friends on the phone or playing with her many nieces and nephews and spending time with family when not attending church at Second Baptist in Mount Holly. Margaret has made her last stroll on earth and is now celebrating with the many family members & friends who are rejoicing in her arrival in Heaven.
Ms. Hoffman will lie in repose from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 740 Rankin Ave., Mount Holly, NC 28120.
