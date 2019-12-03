|
LICOLNTON - Margaret "Granny" Reep Ingle, 91 of Lincolnton passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Atrium Health-Lincolnton.
Born July 17, 1928 in Lincoln County, she was a daughter of the late Luther Jones Reep and Minnie Pearl Rhyne Reep. She retired from Crown Threads as a winder after twenty-six years of service and was a lifetime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Lincolnton.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Junior Ingle; daughter-in-law, Sheila Ingle; and four brothers, Lewis Reep, Ervin Reep, Jake Reep and Huitt Reep.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Ingle Dellinger and Doug Wise of Lincolnton; son, Danny Ingle of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Meleah Ingle Anthony and husband, Matthew of Cherryville, Paige Ingle Smith and husband, Scott of Newton and Kelli Dellinger Beam and husband, Trey of Cherryville; five great-grandchildren, Alexis Anthony, Faith Anthony, McKenzie Smith, Aaren Smith and Darrah Beam; a great-great grandson, Bentley Anthony; two brothers, Dean Reep of Lincolnton and Yates Reep of Denver and a sister, Faye Shidal of Vale.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston
A funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Dr. Charles M. Futrell & Dr. Robert Keith Wise officiating.
Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Reep Rhyne Scholarship Fund, c/o Messiah United Methodist Church, 4102 W. Hwy 27, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019