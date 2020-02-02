|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Margaret Kempton Kelly passed away peacefully at Covenant Village on January 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 96. She was born in Atlanta, GA on August 21, 1923 to the late Edward Samuel Kempton and Madge Carter Kempton. She was a graduate of Gastonia High School and attended Salem College. She was crowned Maid of Cotton and was presented at the North Carolina Debutant Ball.
Margaret was a homemaker and was active volunteering at CAM, the Red Cross Bloodmobile, a Gaston Memorial Hospital volunteer and Meals on Wheels. She was a leader for many years in Community Bible Study. She was a former member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a Bible teacher, Circle leader and Sunday school teacher. She was past president of the Women of the Church, Stephen Minister and recipient of Life Membership. She is currently a member of First APR Church of Gastonia.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy William Kelly, and a daughter and son-in-law, Marty Kelly Bryant and Randy Lamar Bryant.
Her survivors include her children and their spouses, Roy William Kelly, Jr. (Annabelle), Ann Kelly Robinson (Randy), and Edward Kempton "Kemp" Kelly; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren, which were all the loves of her life. She is also survived by her sister, Madge Kempton Fleece (Dave).
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Mrs. Kelly beginning at two o'clock until four o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the living room at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC.
The memorial service for Mrs. Kelly will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the sanctuary of First ARP Church, 317 S. Chester Street, Gastonia, NC. The Reverend Matthew Kuiken and the Reverend Doctor Jeff Morrison will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.
Condolences may be sent to the Kelly family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The Kelly family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Margaret be sent to First ARP Missions, 317 S. Chester Street, Gastonia, NC 28052 or The Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or The Community Bible Study, c/o Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Kelly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020