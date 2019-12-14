Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ledford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Pauline" Ledford


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Pauline" Ledford Obituary
Ms. Margaret "Pauline" Ledford, 85, of Gastonia passed away on December 11, 2019 at Accordius Health Care in Gastonia.
She was born on May 8, 1934 in Cherokee County, NC the daughter of the late Joseph Haney and Gracie Williams Haney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Ledford; sisters, Clara Wilson Haney, Norma Clayton, Betty Smith; brothers, Jerry, Johnny and James Haney; sons-in-law, Chip Black and Jimmy Beasley; and grandson, Melvin Beaver.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Winston Ledford and wife Cathy, Tony Ledford, Julie Beasley, Brenda Black, Darien Ledford and wife Misty; sisters, Janice Lane and Sheila Rebels; grandchildren, Jamie McPeters, Chris Ledford, Mackayla Thornton, Victoria Ledford, Naomi Ledford and Daniel Black; great-grandchildren, Taylor Weikle, Jonathan, Billy, and Elizabeth McPeters, and Adylin, Claira, Mila, and Cayson Ledford; and great-great-grandchildren, Ella Weikle, Levi Mullis and one on the way.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Will McPeters.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -