Ms. Margaret "Pauline" Ledford, 85, of Gastonia passed away on December 11, 2019 at Accordius Health Care in Gastonia.
She was born on May 8, 1934 in Cherokee County, NC the daughter of the late Joseph Haney and Gracie Williams Haney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Ledford; sisters, Clara Wilson Haney, Norma Clayton, Betty Smith; brothers, Jerry, Johnny and James Haney; sons-in-law, Chip Black and Jimmy Beasley; and grandson, Melvin Beaver.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Winston Ledford and wife Cathy, Tony Ledford, Julie Beasley, Brenda Black, Darien Ledford and wife Misty; sisters, Janice Lane and Sheila Rebels; grandchildren, Jamie McPeters, Chris Ledford, Mackayla Thornton, Victoria Ledford, Naomi Ledford and Daniel Black; great-grandchildren, Taylor Weikle, Jonathan, Billy, and Elizabeth McPeters, and Adylin, Claira, Mila, and Cayson Ledford; and great-great-grandchildren, Ella Weikle, Levi Mullis and one on the way.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Will McPeters.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019