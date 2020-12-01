GASTONIA - Margaret Bumgardner Lingerfelt, 89, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center.
She was born November 29, 1930 in Gaston County, NC to the late William Lee and Artie Heffner Bumgardner; in addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Moore and David Lingerfelt; brothers, Dewey, Homer, Andrew, Jack, James and Marvin Bumgardner; great grandson Christopher Moore and a great great grandson.
She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Margaret was a member of South Point Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending services at the Carillion Assisted Living Center, Lincolnton.
Margaret is survived by her loving family, Donnice Moore (Stephen) Phillips, Doyle (Hilda) Moore, Bill and Jimmy Moore, Kevin (Tammy) Moore; brother Don Bumgardner; sister, Pauline Cole; 10 Grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren
and 2 great great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Goudelock officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service
Interment will be Greenwood Cemetery Belmont.
Memorials may be made to www.alz.org Alzheimer's Association
, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.