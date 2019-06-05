|
Margaret Louise Wasserman House, 89, of Gastonia, passed away, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
She was born July 11, 1929 in Falls County, TX, daughter of the late Ben Johann Wasserman and Sophie Oaker Wasserman.
Margaret loved her Texas A&M Aggie football, North Carolina Tarheel basketball, flowers and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis House; and brothers, Frank, Harold and Mike Wasserman.
She is survived by her son, Ben House and wife Sharlene; daughters, Patricia House and Tina Adams and husband Dave; brother, Lloyd Wasserman; sisters, Joyce Melvin, Ruth Shultz and Betty Galey; and grandchildren, Laramie House and Davey Adams.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Sam Barnette, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Family will receive friends, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Memorials may be made to, Gaston Hospice - PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 5, 2019