Margaret Lucinda Millen McCuen, 95, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday ~ December 24, 2019 while at the Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born on October 12, 1924 in Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Lloyd Edward Millen and Mary Jane Dameron Millen. Margaret was an only child. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Ralph McCuen and a daughter-in-law Shelby Stephens McCuen.
Margaret is survived by her two sons: Kenneth McCuen and his wife Ann and David McCuen and his wife Jenny. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Todd McCuen and husband Scott; Robin Jacobs and husband Robert; Amy Duguid and husband John; Stacy McCuen and Susan Herd and husband Jason; six great-grandchildren: Leeann and Robbie Jacobs; Cailey and Gavin Duguid and Kenlee and Jasey Herd.
Margaret was a member of the Nellie Mae Millen Sunday School Class and was the niece of Nellie Mae and A.P. Millen, the first minister of Friendship Baptist Church.
Margaret cared deeply for her family and missed her husband, Ralph, of 57 years. In the hospital bed, she told her sons to take care of themselves as only a mother can do. She was a wonderful Maw-Maw, supportive and proud of her grandchildren. She was unwavering in her beliefs regarding religion and family. She loved hearing others talk about their families and typically found a connection, whether she had went to high school with someone's grandparent or was a distant cousin to someone's friend. She was a quiet but strong woman and gracious to those around her.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday ~ December 28, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Jan Deans of Friendship Baptist Church delivering words of comfort and hope to Margaret's family and friends.
The family will receive guests from 11:00 AM ~ 12:30 PM at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019