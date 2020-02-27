|
"She loved being a Me Me"
Margaret "Desi" (Quick) McDaniel passed away peacefully on Monday February 24, 2020.
She was a nurturing mother, who sincerely loved being a homemaker. She was faithful in her relationship with God. In addition, she had a heart of compassion for those that were in need.
In her younger days, she enjoyed playing Bridge and going on family trips with her "Moore's Park" neighborhood friends. She was known for her spirit of determination, resilience, and independence. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Margaret is the daughter of the late Audrey (Mills) and Mastin Pate Quick. She is preceded in death by her husband; Burgess McDaniel, sons; Mike McDaniel and Jon McDaniel, son-in-law; Mike Taylor and brother; Sonny Quick.
Left to cherish their memories of Margaret are her daughter; Kim Taylor and grandchildren; Stephanie McDaniel and Alex Taylor and his fiancée Alice Chen and great-granddaughter; Alexis McDaniel.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. Pastor Jeff Morrison of First ARP Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Margaret's name to Holy Angels, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012-0710 or www.holyangelsnc.org or The , PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or www.lung.org.
