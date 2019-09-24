|
|
GASTONIA - Margaret Louise Moses Parker, 90, passed away September 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on September 28, 1928 in Clover, SC, the daughter of the late Frank Moses and Irene Norton Moses.
Mrs. Parker was devoted to her family, loved everyone and was a hard worker.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Carolyn McIntyre, Allen Parker, June Jackson and Michael Parker; sister, Mildred Pressley; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Parker; sister, Lila White; and brother, Lloyd Moses.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette will be held 12:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019