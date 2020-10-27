1/1
Margaret (Boyles) Stroupe
CHERRYVILLE – Mrs. Margaret Louise Boyles Stroupe, affectionately known as 'Mag' to her family and friends, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie London Boyles and Noah Benjamin (Ben) Boyles and her husband Hector Stroupe.
A Memorial Service, conducted by Mag's beloved pastor and friend, Rev. Dr. Billy T. Lowe, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Cherryville at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Burial will follow at the City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and proper social distancing will be observed.
Mag's wish was that memorials, in lieu of flowers, please be made to First Presbyterian Church Growth Fund, 107 West Academy Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Stroupe.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
