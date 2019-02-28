|
|
GASTONIA - Margaret "Peggy" Lapsley Walton, 81, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at Alexandria Place.
A native of Cabarrus County, she was daughter of the late David and Margaret Harrison Lapsley.
Peggy was a bridge club member, which she loved playing, and a member of the Junior League of Gaston County where she was past president. She was also involved with Gaston County Little Theatre, Singing Christmas Tree with the Charlotte Choral Society, an avid artist and she enjoyed reading books. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday at First Presbyterian Church with Reverends John Stanley and Lauren Sease Vanacore officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. A private interment will be held at Evergreen "A Quiet Place".
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, David and Gina Walton of Lake Forest Park, Washington, Sam and Violly Walton of Gastonia, daughter and son in law Katie and Mark Paschall of Belmont; step daughter Laura Walton and husband Bill Taylor of Valdosta, Ga; grandchildren, Rebecca Walton, Seth Walton, Matthew Walton, Sarah Catherine Paschall, and Connor William Paschall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving former husband Dan Walton, and her son James Bruce Walton.
Memorial may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019