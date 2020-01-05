Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Margie Christine (Putnam) Dowdle

Margie Christine (Putnam) Dowdle Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY- Margie Christine Putnam Dowdle, 95, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Mack Wells Putnam and Ella Wise Putnam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elmer Dowdle; two infant twin sons, her son, Roger Dowdle; her sisters, Viola Smith, Nellie Boyles and Ruby Bynum; and her brother, Judson Putnam. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Mount Holly. She enjoyed cooking for her family whom she loved dearly. She was especially fond of her grandchildren, great-grand children and great great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Dowdle is survived by her daughter, Starr Dowdle McCorkle (Garry); her grandchildren, Michael R. Dowdle (Sundae), Garry Steven McCorkle, Jr. (Shannon) and Casey Alan McCorkle; her great-grandchildren, Jay, Aliya, Kailey, Cori, Peyton and Spencer; two great great-grandchildren; her nephew whom she considered a son, Fred Boyles; a special niece and great niece, Joan and Maxine; a nephew, Judson Putnam, Jr. and many other special friends and Dowdle family members.
The Dowdle family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Accordius Health at Gastonia for their care of Mrs. Dowdle.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Dowdle will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the by visiting www.alz.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
