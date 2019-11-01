Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Margie (Burchfield) Current


1952 - 2019
Margie (Burchfield) Current Obituary
MT. HOLLY, NC- Margie Burchfield Current, 66, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in McAdenville on December 9, 1952, Margie was the daughter of the late B.J. Burchfield and Geraldine Burchfield.
Margie was the owner of Sea Breeze Pools and Spas in McAdenville. She was a loving wife, step-mother, step-grandmother, sister and friend. She was well thought of in the community and was loved by many.
Margie is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Current; step-daughter, Heather Current; step-granddaughter, Bryn Fersaci; sister, Sheary Ollis.
Family and friends of Margie Current are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 4, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Pastor Kathy Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Current family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Flowers are accepted or contributions in memory of Margie may be sent to the .
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Current family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
