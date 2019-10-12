|
GASTONIA, NC - Margie Miller Matthews, 93, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on January 31, 1926, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Isaac Stanley Miller and Grace Johnston Miller.
Margie was a member of South Gastonia Church of God. She was a prayer warrior. She loved to sew, crocheting and loved reading her bible. The family would like to give a special thank you to Gretchen and Ashley with Gaston Hospice.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Barbara Parker (John) of Gastonia, Maggie Cochran (Daniel) of Lawndale, Ruth Smith of Gastonia, Terri Hayes (Randolph) of Gastonia; grandchildren, Daryl Parker and John Parker Jr., John Rowland, Scott, Michael, and Ken Smith, and Kellie Truett; step-grandchildren, Austin Henderson and Matthew and Dillon Ross; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Scott Matthews; and son-in-law, Robert Smith.
Receiving of friends and family will be held 2 – 3 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by the Revs. Wayne Miller and Bobby Gilley will immediately follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019