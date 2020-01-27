|
MOUNT HOLLY- Margie P. Wilson Miller, 92, passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020. She was born in Selma, NC, daughter of the late Buck and Emily Poole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Miller and twin daughters Mary Barnwell and Emily Cannon.
Margie graduated from Selma High School in 1946. After high school she received a business degree and then took multiple courses at the Institute of Government UNC Chapel Hill. She retired from the City of Mount Holly in 1990 after over 20 years of service as Tax Collector. During her tenure, she held multiple positions including Acting City Manager. As Tax Collector, she received multiple awards including 1974 Most Successful Small Town Tax Collector in NC, 1975 served on Tax Panel for NC Institute of Government, 1983-84 President of NC Tax Collectors Association, 1990 Outstanding Tax Collector of NC, and in 1997 was awarded honorary member of NC Tax Collectors Association. She served on the Mount Holly Centennial Committee in 1979, she was named 1984 Mount Holly Woman of the Year and was named 1989 Mount Holly Employee of the Year. Margie was a charter member of Second Baptist Church in Mount Holly where she taught Sunday School for over 65 years. She faithfully served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her greatest joy was her church and her children.
She is survived by her children and their spouses Jimmy and Karen Wilson, Eddie and Sheila Wilson, Mark Wilson, Chris and Cindy Wilson, Phillip Wilson; son in laws Loy Cannon and Frank Barnwell; 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 3:00pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Second Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020