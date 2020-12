BESSEMER CITY - Margie Pennington Sorrells, 76, passed away at Robin Johnson House on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born July 15, 1944 in Blacksburg, SC to the late William and Annie Mae McDonald Pennington.She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Rose and brother Namen Pennington.Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 53 years Louis Sorrells, Sr.; son Louis Sorrells, Jr. (Melissa); daughter Lisa Kirkland; sisters Kay Turner, Rachel Pennington, and Barbara Marquart; brother Danny Pennington; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.She will lie in state from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Sisk Butler Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.Margie's funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home with Pastor Don Capell officiating.Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens, Blacksburg, SC.To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com. Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.