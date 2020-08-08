Marguerite Shive

Marguerite Elizabeth (Overcash) Shive, 93, of Salisbury, and formerly of Belmont, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 1, 2020. Marguerite was a Christian and a longtime member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter in Belmont. Professionally she worked for the Federal Reserve, in Charlotte, as a cash handler. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by many.
Marguerite is the daughter of the late Maggie (Deal) and M. Lee Overcash. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Shive. Her sisters Nellie O. Overcash, Wilma Sells, Zelina Padgett, and Gladys Wensil as well as brothers Howard Overcash and Clarence Overcash precede her in death.
Grieving the loss of their mother are daughters Cherryanna Basinger and her husband Earnest of Little River, SC, Olivia Elium and her husband Darrell of Salisbury, NC, Anita Painter and her husband Mark of Belmont, NC and sons, Nelson Shive and his wife Laura of Gastonia, NC and Dean Shive and his wife Hayet of Fairfax, VA. Marguerite leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and her dog Biscuit.
Services will be private.
Condolences for the family and remembrances of Marguerite can be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marguerite's name to the Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, P.O. Box 666, Belmont, NC 28012 or https://www.holyc.org
or The American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207 or www.cancer.org.
