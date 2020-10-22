1/1
Marian Watts
GASTONIA - Marian Jean Watts, age 92, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Nina Shumaker Watts. Miss Watts was retired from the U.S. Army Civilian Employment where she was the Service Club Director and Crafts Director. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal. She loved all kinds of crafts.

Miss Watts is survived by her niece, Kathryn Auten; her nephew, Richard Faina; and her great nephew, Eric Shumaker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
