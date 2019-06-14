|
|
WINSTON-SALEM - Mariana Perkins Sparks, 87, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was born in Morganton on Dec. 1, 1931, to Julia Hilliard and Robert Constantine Perkins. She graduated from Lees McRae College in 1953 and began her career at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in 1955, where she was Director of Medical Records for 30+ years. In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, reading, volunteering and spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, Mariana was preceded in death by her two sons, Kenneth Ray Sparks and David Michael Sparks; sisters Agnes Shrecengost and Virginia George; and brothers Robert and Frank Perkins. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Carole Murray (Rick) of Winston-Salem, NC and daughter-in-law Beverly Sparks of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren Joshua Sparks (BethAnn), Ana Linn Nifong (Patrick), Sarah Murray and David Murray; great-grandsons Paul Nifong and Jacks Sparks; brother Richard Perkins; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place 11 a.m. on June 18, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Carolina, First Baptist Church - Gastonia, NC or Knollwood Baptist Church - Winston Salem, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 14, 2019