Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariana Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariana Sparks


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mariana Sparks Obituary
WINSTON-SALEM - Mariana Perkins Sparks, 87, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 10, 2019.

She was born in Morganton on Dec. 1, 1931, to Julia Hilliard and Robert Constantine Perkins. She graduated from Lees McRae College in 1953 and began her career at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in 1955, where she was Director of Medical Records for 30+ years. In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, reading, volunteering and spending time with her beloved family.

In addition to her parents, Mariana was preceded in death by her two sons, Kenneth Ray Sparks and David Michael Sparks; sisters Agnes Shrecengost and Virginia George; and brothers Robert and Frank Perkins. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Carole Murray (Rick) of Winston-Salem, NC and daughter-in-law Beverly Sparks of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren Joshua Sparks (BethAnn), Ana Linn Nifong (Patrick), Sarah Murray and David Murray; great-grandsons Paul Nifong and Jacks Sparks; brother Richard Perkins; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place 11 a.m. on June 18, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Carolina, First Baptist Church - Gastonia, NC or Knollwood Baptist Church - Winston Salem, NC.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Sparks family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now