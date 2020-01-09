Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Yellow Mountain Baptist Church
5125 North US-19 E
Plumtree, NC
Marie Cook


1945 - 2020
Marie Cook Obituary
GASTONIA - Marie Stafford Cook, 74, passed away, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born, October 16, 1945 in Mitchell County, NC, daughter of the late Orville Stafford and Pearl Burleson Stafford.

Marie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jack Cook; daughters, Lisa Buchanan (Steve) and Tracy Peeler (Mark); sister, Betty Burleson (Frank); and grandchildren, Ashley Westmoreland (Matt), Austin Buchanan (Michelle), Macy Peeler and Zach Peeler.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Dustin Dellinger will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Yellow Mountain Baptist Church – 5125 North US-19 E, Plumtree, NC 28657.

Burial will be held at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yellow Mountain Baptist Church - PO Box 148 Plumtree, NC 28664.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
