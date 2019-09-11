Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC
1929 - 2019
Marie Farner Obituary
SMYRNA, S.C. - Marie Verdie Farner, 90, SC, passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019.

She was born June 2, 1929 in Polk County, TN.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Family will receive friends, 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
