SMYRNA, S.C. - Marie Verdie Farner, 90, SC, passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019.
She was born June 2, 1929 in Polk County, TN.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Family will receive friends, 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019