BELMONT, NC- Marie Boheler Huffstetler, 83, passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2019. A native of Mt. Holly, she was daughter of the late Marshall George and Ruth Henley Boheler.
Marie attended Mt. Holly High School and worked with Pilot Freight for 33 years. She was a member or Women's Traffic Club and a member of Goshen Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the Women of The Church.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday at Goshen Presbyterian Church with Rev. James Almond officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00pm at the church.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Huffstetler and husband Mike James; grandchildren, Travis Max Walden and Shannon Hill Drum; Abby Walden Peterson and husband Jeff Peterson; George Graham Helderman; great grandchildren, Henley Jane Peterson, Max Monroe Peterson, Tanner, Alaric and Caden Drum.
In addition to hers parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Max Pinkney Huffstetler; brothers, Reid Wesley, Raymond Neil, Steve Franklin and Howard Marshall Boheler.
Memorials may be made to the Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Goshen Presbyterian Church, 380 Woodlawn St., Belmont, NC 28012.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Huffstetler Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019